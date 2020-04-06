Minister Grange Announces COVID-19 Telethon

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, will launch a fund-raising initiative dubbed ‘Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand’ towards providing much-needed additional resources to our health services in the wake of COVID-19.

The initiative is a joint effort of Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Minister Grange will launch the initiative during a live online performance by Jamaican singer, Christopher Martin, on Sunday, 5 April 2020 beginning at 7pm.

Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand will be a six-hour live event, featuring performances by some of Jamaica’s leading artistes, which will be streamed live on the VP Records YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/VPRecords) which has close to one million subscribers.

The feed will also be rotated across various regions of the world so that all members of the Diaspora, and other well-wishers will be able to view and make donations.

A portion of the broadcast will also be carried live on TVJ, 1spotmedia.com and other platforms across the Diaspora.

Minister Grange said proceeds from Telethon Jamaica will be used to provide “much-needed additional resources for our health services including ventilators in hospitals and personal protective equipment for frontline staff”.

The Minister also thanked members of the entertainment fraternity who have willingly agreed to participate in Telethon Jamaica. “We have always been able to rely on our artistes in times of crises; and I am really grateful for the way they have been responding to our invitation to participate in this life-saving effort.”