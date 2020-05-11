NWC Reports Major Increase In Trucking Of Water

President of the National Water Commission (NWC), Mark Barnett, says there has been a significant increase in the trucking of water to communities across the island.

He informed that 7,960 loads of water have been trucked since March 18.

“We would normally be focusing on NWC supply areas, but that has been, more or less, eliminated under the circumstances (coronavirus (COVID-19). The instruction in the field is that you truck to everybody who is in need of water. We are not discriminating,” Mr. Barnett said.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Special Select Committee of Parliament on COVID-19 on May 7.

Mr. Barnett informed that the NWC is relying heavily on private truckers to deliver water to communities in need.

“Most of the trucking that we are doing now is by hired contractors, right across the island. NWC has very little trucking capability to actually satisfy the demand. We, up to May 4, would have accumulated over $135 million for trucking right across the island,” he noted.

“This is a significant increase. In fact, it is almost 90 per cent of what my annual budget for trucking would be, so we have had a significant jump in trucking,” he added.

Meanwhile, a decision was taken by the Commission to ensure that key institutions would not be without water during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include hospitals, health centres and clinics.