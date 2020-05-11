COVID-19 Recoveries in Jamaica Reach 90: 4 New Positive Cases Bring Total to 502

As of Sunday (May 10), the total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital has soared to 90, as 12 new patients have received a second negative test.

During that period also, four new positives have been identified, which now brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 502.

The four (4) new cases are all males with ages ranging from 17 to 63 years. One (1) person, a 31 year old male from St. Ann, is an imported case from the batch of returning residents, who returned to the island on May 6. This brings to three (3), the number of positive cases from this group.

The other three (3) cases are contacts of confirmed cases from Kingston & St. Andrew and St. Catherine.

Jamaica now has 38 imported cases; 190 contacts of confirmed cases, which includes 25 cases import-related, 60 related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked), 95 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 10 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation. Additionally, there are 24 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked and 250 cases are under investigation, including 224 linked to

the workplace cluster and 26 others.

Some 303 (61%) of the confirmed cases in Jamaica are females and there are 199 (39%) males; while the ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 212. Overall, 7,101 samples have now been tested with 6,546 negatives and 53 samples pending.

There are 416 patients in isolation and 129 persons are in quarantine at a government facility.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020