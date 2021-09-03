NWC Donating 14 Tablet Computers To Schools Islandwide

National Water Commission (NWC) President, Mark Barnett, says the organisation will be donating 14 tablet computers to one school in each parish.

Mr. Barnett pointed out that while the organisation has not yet contacted the beneficiary schools identified, the entity’s regional managers are “keen to work closely with those institutions, especially [in] assessing the needs that exist in those communities”.

He made the announcement during the NWC’s virtual quarterly press briefing on Thursday (September 2).

Mr. Barnett noted that the donations are in keeping with the NWC’s corporate social responsibility to support academic advancement.

“This, we believe, is part of demonstrating our full support of the community, and how we ensure that community upliftment is achieved through education,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Barnett disclosed that the NWC administers more than $13 million in scholarships, educational grants, and sponsorships, including a technology assistance programme in which children of the NWC staff can participate.

He informed that 10 of these youngsters, who have been successful in their Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, will each benefit from a tablet computer, with the top student receiving a laptop.