Gender-Based Violence Among 2021 Reproductive Health Survey Indicators

Gender-based violence (GBV) is among the key indicators being used in the 2021 Reproductive Health Survey (RHS).

This was disclosed by Principal Director of the National Family Planning Board, Lovette Byfield, during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston on Wednesday (September 1).

Other indicators include fertility; contraceptive use; knowledge, attitude, and practice, in relation to sexual reproductive health; childbearing and child-rearing; maternal and childcare; infant and child mortality; sexually transmitted infections; and HIV/AIDS.

Ms. Byfield informed that all indicators “cut across” the 17 United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), of which Jamaica is a signatory.

She indicated that the Government of Jamaica has signed on, within its international obligations, having recognised that GBV and its link to sexual reproductive health issues are critical.

“We recognised that [the] number of persons being able to practise using a particular contraceptive method is determined by the kind of intimate relationships that they may have within the family or with their partner,” Ms. Byfield indicated.

She also said that with inadequate communication and economic dependence, intimate partner violence may become a product of that relationship.

“So, we would also want to look at how is it that persons within these relationships have dealt with their contraceptive use. Have they experienced any level of intimate partner violence. Have they, in terms of decisions to have children, also been affected.” Ms. Byfield further stated.

“For us, it is very critical to see how we can establish the link and then develop further interventions to see if we can reduce the level of GBV, in general, and intimate partner violence in particular,” she underscored.

The 2021 RHS is a household survey being conducted by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) on behalf of the National Family Planning Board. Data collection began in August and will end in December 2021.

It includes two independent samples, each covering males and females, aged 15 to 49.

A total 11,080 dwellings across all parishes are slated to be visited during the data-collection period.