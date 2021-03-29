NWC Customer Census Mapping Project Continues In Westmoreland

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising the public that it continues its Customer Census Mapping Project in the parish of Westmoreland.

The NWC Customer Census Mapping Project involves a door-to-door survey of existing and potential NWC customers and mapping them using global positioning system (GPS) devices so that the NWC can use this digital information in its continuous service improvement efforts. The project will ultimately result in better water and wastewater service delivery, improved responsiveness by NWC to customer complaints and better customer service.

Project activities will be done from Mondays to Fridays between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

For this week, team will be in Little London. Specifically:

Broughton

New Hope

Old Hope

Delveland

The NWC kindly requests that the public cooperates fully with its field representatives on this Customer Census Mapping Project. All project representatives will be properly identified.

The Customer Census Mapping Project is expected to continue in Westmoreland as it moves across the entire island. Customer Census Mapping has already been completed in the parishes of Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St. Ann, Trelawny, St. James and Hanover.