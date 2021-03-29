NSWMA Wins Two Awards At Public Bodies Corporate Governance Awards

The National Solid Waste Management Authority copped two awards at the fourth staging of the Ministry of Finance and Public Service/ Private Sector Organization of Jamaica’s Public Bodies Corporate Governance Awards, held virtually on Friday, March 26,2021.

The Public Bodies Corporate Governance Awards are issued in four (4) traditional categories: Board Composition, Function & Structure; Corporate Governance Policies, Procedures and Practices ; Compliance & Disclosure of Information and Risk Measurement , Management & Internal Controls. Special awards are also given for: Best Annual Report, Best Website and Most Improved Public Body.

The Authority won the award for Corporate Governance Policies, Procedures and Practices and were awarded 1st runner up for Most Improved Public Body. Chairman of the NSWMA, Mr. Dennis Chung says the entity has come a far way, “We are proud to be recognized in these categories and remain committed to making Jamaica’s beauty our duty. It has taken a lot to get here and the team including the Minister of Local Government, members of the Board, Audley Gordon and the staff have been amazing to work with.”

The Ministry of Finance and Public Service/ Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s Public Bodies Corporate Governance Awards recognizes excellence in corporate governance practices in public entities. Among the other entrants this year were EXIM Bank, the Development Bank of Jamaica, Jamaica Mortgage Bank, National Health Fund, Factories Corporation of Jamaica, and the National Housing Trust.

PSOJ AND MOFPS PUBLIC BODIES CG AWARDS WINNERS 2020 for Dispatch