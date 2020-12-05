NWC: Commercial Activities Portmore Office Impacted by Technical Difficulties

The National Water Commission wishes to advise its customers that telephone and Customer information systems at the Portmore Mall Offices are temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties. The Company is currently working with the service provider to have the problem corrected in the shortest possible time.

In the interim, customers are invited to utilize the other communication channels available to them.

These include:

Email: customercare@nwc.com.jm

NWC Website: http://www.nwcjamaica.com

Customers may utilize the website for checking their last bill amounts, viewing service disruptions as well as to find various other links for payments and general information.

In addition, customers may connect with the NWC via our social media platforms:-

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWCjam

Twitter: http://twitter.com/NWCjam

Instagram http://www.instagram.com/nwcjam

The NWC apologises to its valued customers for any inconvenience caused and thanks them for their understanding.