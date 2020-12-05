Education Ministry extends deadline for the Own Your Own Device (OYOD) programme

The deadline for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s electronic system for the Own Your Own Device (OYOD) incentive programme has been extended to December 31, 2020.

Parents/guardians may access the application at oyod.educate.gov.jm.

The Ministry has taken the decision to process the applications that were submitted before or on December 4, 2020 to allow successful applicants the chance to redeem their vouchers within the coming weeks, while still allowing the application portal to remain open for others to continue applying.

The Ministry has also taken the decision to increase the annual income requirement of Parents/Guardians from $300,000 to $500,000.

The Ministry understands the issues that have resulted in the delay in the process and appreciates the nation’s patience and support as we continue to work towards the benefit of our children.

Applicants who are having issues with their Tax Registration Number (TRN) are being asked to get in touch with the Tax Administration of Jamaica.

The Ministry also wishes to advise the public that the Student Registration Number (SRN) is required for the Own Your Own Device Application Process. Parents/guardian who intend to apply for the voucher incentive under the Own Your Own Device initiative, must have the SRN for their child in order to complete the application process.

If a parent cannot locate the student registration number for their child, that parent may visit or contact the child’s school where the number will be provided following a verification process. The parent may also obtain the number by contacting the NSRS Unit at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information at the following numbers and email address:

NSRS Unit – 876-612-5702, ext. 2418 to 2420 Email: nsrs@moey.gov.jm

Help Desk – 888-EDU-CATE (888-338-2283) OR 888-SCH-TIME (888-724-8463)

Email: educate@educate.gov.jm OR oyod@moey.gov.jm