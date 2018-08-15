NWA to Implement Island Wide Patching Programme

National Works Agency Logo. + - Photo: Stock Photo National Works Agency Logo.



The National Works Agency (NWA) is now in the process of finalizing another round of patching along major corridors across the country. The programme is to be rolled out over the course of the next few weeks.

The programme which is valued at 239 million dollars will result in the patching of over 97 thousand square meters of roadways in 10 parishes. The parishes of St. Catherine, St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew have not been included in this budget, however a special programme targeting these parishes is being finalised.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says the patching activities in the 10 parishes represents the second phase of a recurrent programme aimed at the maintenance of secondary roads.He says the first phase which targeted over 142 thousand square metres of roadways, in the same ten parishes, was implemented in July.