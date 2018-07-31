NSWMA to Assist With Relocation of Persons Living on Retirement Landfill

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, addresses a press briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister on July 30. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, addresses a press briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister on July 30.



The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has started negotiations with a government entity to secure lands to assist in the relocation of persons living on the Retirement Landfill in St. James.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, during a press briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister on July 30.

The Minister informed that currently, there are some 22 families living at the facility.

“They occupy an area of the (Retirement) dump where all the fires have occurred,” Mr. McKenzie said.

“The Administration is cognisant that there has to be a human side to our response. While we do not want to legitimise the illegal activities, we cannot ignore the fact that if these people are to be relocated, then we should play a part in helping in the relocation,” he added.

Mr. McKenzie said Cabinet has been updated on the relocation matter, adding that he will make a formal request to the executive body at a later stage.

As it relates to the two recent fires at the Retirement Landfill, the NSWMA had to spend more than $12 million to extinguish them.