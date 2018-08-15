Furniture, Funds Already Delivered to Schools

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (centre), engages with Unicomer Jamaica Managing Director, Dennis Harris (left); and Business Unit Director of Unicomer Jamaica, Ann-Marie Walters, at the Courts Customer Scholarship 2018 Awards ceremony, held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on August 14. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (centre), engages with Unicomer Jamaica Managing Director, Dennis Harris (left); and Business Unit Director of Unicomer Jamaica, Ann-Marie Walters, at the Courts Customer Scholarship 2018 Awards ceremony, held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on August 14. Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, says that the Government is in a state of readiness for the upcoming school year.

He noted that “for the first time in our history, furniture has been delivered to our school system at the start of summer.”





He noted that the early provision of furniture has enabled the schools to prepare and “to also see where there were deficiencies so that the schools could then communicate with us that the deficiencies exist. Additionally, we gave (funds) to schools earlier,” he said.

Mr. Green was addressing Courts’ 2018 Customer Scholarship Awards ceremony at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on August 14.

He reiterated the Government’s position that no student should be turned away from school for non-payment of auxiliary fees.

He urged parents, who “face resistance” from schools and “where there is genuine inability to pay, to raise the issue with the regional offices and the Director or the Ministry as it is a non-negotiable policy.”