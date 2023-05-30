NWA Commences Repairs on Jackson Town to Ulster Spring Road

The National Works Agency (NWA) has commenced rehabilitation works on the Jackson Town to Ulster Spring road in Trelawny.
The project, being done at a cost of $166 million under the NWA’s Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme, is slated for execution over seven months by contractor, Morris Hill Limited.
Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s Western Office, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that the engagement involves “significant drainage improvement, [and] the reshaping and asphalting of sections of the roadway.”
“This component of the project will target the section of roadway between Jackson Town Square and the Sawyers community,” she added.
It also involves the construction of a retaining wall in the vicinity of the Ulster Spring Primary School, where a section of the roadway has been undermined.
According to an NWA release, motorists traversing the section of the corridor between Jackson Town and Blagrove Drive, may experience some delays.
These may be experienced between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily, when sections of the road will be reduced to single-lane traffic, to facilitate the installation of stormwater culverts.