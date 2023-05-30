JSIF Reminds Persons to Apply for Support Under REDI II

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is urging persons who have not yet submitted their applications for support under its Rural Economic Development Initiative II (REDI II), to do so quickly

Completed application forms and supporting documents must be submitted by Wednesday, May 31 at 4:00 p.m.

The process may be done electronically via email to redi@jsif.org, or delivered to the Receptionist’s Desk at JSIF’s offices, located at 11 Oxford Road (entrance on Norwood Avenue), Kingston 5.

Hard copy documents are to be placed in a sealed envelope and labelled ‘REDI II Call for Business Proposals’.

REDI II Tourism Specialist, Larisa McBean, told JIS News that although there is limited time by which to apply, interested persons should not lose hope.

“I wouldn’t say all hope is lost. Take a quick look at the application guidelines [and] the call documents. Once you feel you have a good idea, based on the requirements that we have set out and the eligibility criteria, just fill out the application, get your registration documents together –your land tenure, any letter of agreement from potential buyers of your product or service, [and] the commitment from your group,” Ms. McBean said.

Among those eligible to apply are registered organisations, such as Community Based Organisations, Cooperatives, Benevolent Societies, Non-Governmental Organisations, Tour Operators or other Limited Liability Companies, Tourism Cluster Associations, and Producer Organisations.

Ms. McBean pointed out that applicants are expected to identify a defined market, demonstrate economic and financial feasibility and have the potential to enhance climate resilience.

“We are looking for subprojects related to health safety and security measures, value-added production and equipment, [and] community tourism enterprises and clusters; and these include tourist attractions, agro-tourism, nature tourism, eco-tourism as well as cultural and heritage tourism products. We’re looking for technology-based activities that support or showcase agriculture and community tourism,” Ms. McBean outlined.

Other projects that will be considered are those relating to fisheries development, introduction of alternative energy sources, improving production efficiency and reducing energy costs, new crop varieties and innovative production methods, food harvest facilities, cold storage infrastructure, water harvesting and irrigation.

Successful applicants will receive technical assistance for business plan development and matching grant support.

The JSIF-REDI II project is funded by the World Bank, through a loan agreement with the Government of Jamaica (GOJ), and implemented by JSIF.

For additional information relating to the current call for proposal, persons may visit JSIF’s website at: www.jsif,org.