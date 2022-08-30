NSWMA Collected 994,515 Tonnes of Solid Waste in 2021

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) collected approximately 994,515 tonnes of solid waste, under its waste management programme in 2021.
Also, approximately 513 mini dumps were cleared, and 2,469 anti-litter tickets were issued.
This is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica’s (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2021.
“A total of 5,320 removal notices were served, and 777 operations/surveillances were conducted with a view to apprehend individuals who breach the provisions of the National Solid Waste Management Act,” the survey stated.
“Through a Memorandum of Understanding between the NSWMA and the Carib Cement Company Limited, the systematic removal of end-of-life pneumatic tyres from the Riverton disposal site began, with over 11,000 tyres being removed over the period,” it added.
In addition, plastic-separation initiatives were developed across the island, particularly the northern and eastern St. Andrew belt initiative, which accounted for more than 100,000 pounds of plastic waste being diverted from the island’s waste streams.
“Routine maintenance and repairs were carried out on 61 units, which resulted in 66.0 per cent of its fleet complement being operational. Overall, the NSWMA adhered to its once-per-week collection schedule and its daily sweeping schedule 77 per cent and 88.8 per cent of the time, respectively,” the survey noted.
Meanwhile, in an effort to aid in the timely extinguishment and containment of landfill fires, more than 3,000 emergency stockpiles were placed at all eight disposal sites, while daily pushing, spreading and compacting of solid waste on active cells were executed at an average rate of 92.4 per cent.
“Over the year, 34 environmental wardens were trained and certified by the NSWMA under the National Solid Waste Management Act. The activity was a component of the Integrated Community Development Project (Phase 2), being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund,” the document stated.
Some 241 members of staff were trained/sensitised in procurement, auditing, leadership development and industrial relations, among other things.
Also, as part of its public education programme, the Agency sensitised 5,259 commercial business owners on the proper containerisation and disposal of waste, while similar sessions were conducted for 2,667 residents.
Additionally, social media platforms were used to encourage the public to practise responsible solid waste disposal, composting and to outline the dangers that illegal dumping pose, not only to the environment but also to public health.
The Agency earned $480 million in revenue through the provision of commercial services and beautification, plant rental/plant sale and landscaping services.