NSHP Beneficiaries Grateful for New Houses

The smiles of New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiaries, Jennifer Finnegan and Sophia Campbell, lit up their Cave Valley, St. Ann community, as Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, presented them with the keys to their new houses on August 19.
Ms. Finnegan lost her house to a fire, while the area in which Ms. Campbell lived was constantly affected by flooding.
Ms. Finnegan, who received a three-bedroom unit, told JIS News that she was grateful for her new house, as she was in dire need of it.
“That day when I got burnt out on December 9, 2018, I received a call from the Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Zavia Mayne, who told me not to worry myself. Today, I am feeling blessed to receive a new home from the Government. I appreciate it a lot and I am glad; I am overwhelmed,” she said.
Ms. Finnegan informed that she will be sharing the house with her two daughters and five grandchildren.
For her part, Ms. Campbell, who received a two-bedroom unit, pointed out that when it rained at her previous dwelling, she had to vacate the premises.
“When the water came in, I had to move several times, for several days. My father has a house on the hill [in the community] and he said he was going to give me a piece of land, and I [applied for the unit] through my MP,” she said.
“I feel so proud when I look at the house and see how nice it is; I know I am going to live there comfortably. I feel so comfortable already and I don’t live in the house yet. I am giving God thanks for what my MP and my Government have done for me,” Ms. Campbell added.
She told JIS News that she will be sharing the house with one of her three daughters, as well as her granddaughter and nephew.
The NSHP is spearheaded by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and was developed to improve the housing condition of the country’s poor and disadvantaged population by providing quality, affordable and sustainable dwellings.