Justice Ministry Partners with NWA To Install Fibre Cables in Corporate Area Courts

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has partnered with the National Works Agency (NWA) to install fibre cables at eight courts in the Corporate Area.
This has enabled the courts to share large volumes of information securely, as well as leverage other required services over the connection.
As outlined in the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2021, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) conference room was also retrofitted with the latest audio-visual technology to facilitate virtual meetings and online sessions.
“Two mobile units were configured with audio-visual equipment, including High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cameras and video codec, to facilitate remote testimonies, and a motorised lift for wheelchair access for the disabled,” the report said.
“The newly renovated Manchester Family Court was equipped with technology to facilitate vulnerable witnesses in the courtroom virtually. Access control was also installed for authorised access, as well as surveillance cameras for an electronic security mechanism, which is to be connected to JamaicaEye,” it added.
Meanwhile, the Legislative Production Management System (LPMS) platform was upgraded and reconfigured to facilitate the electronic submission of legislation by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel (OPC).
Other activities included updating the Justices of the Peace (JP) listing for the island to facilitate the creation of email accounts for all JPs; revamping of the MOJ’s website with features to improve the delivery of justice services, including advanced searches for updated Laws of Jamaica, the latest listing of JPs and Notaries Public, list of justice centres islandwide and a ‘chatbot’ to assist with common online queries; and continued piloting of the Judicial Case Management System (JCMS).
The JCMS enables real time access to files through scanning and uploading of supporting documentation and strengthened case scheduling.
The system will facilitate improvement in the case disposal rate and strengthen court utilisation.