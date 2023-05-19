Nomination Document Being Drafted for Inscription of Seville Heritage Park on World Heritage List

A nomination document is being drafted for submission to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the inscription of the Seville Heritage Park on the World Heritage List.

State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, told JIS News that the historical significance of the site as Jamaica’s first capital and cultural epicentre is deserving of the designation.

United Nations (UN) Secretary General, His Excellency António Guterres, toured Seville during his recent two-day working visit to the island from May 14 to 15.

“He issued a tweet of his visit to this former plantation and what it means to the world as a symbol of resilience of a people and that drive to end racism,” Mr. Terrelonge said.

As part of conditions for nomination, the State Minister said repairs must be made to the great house.

“Based on the initial discussions with UNESCO, there are some restorative works that need to be done,” he said, noting that the entire property is earmarked for further development to attract more locals and tourists.

“For the grounds, we will be ensuring that we have some picnic areas, proper bathroom facilities, just a complete recreational site so that… with that designation, in due course, when persons visit, it is not just to do a tour of the great house, but you can leisurely stroll through the grounds,” Mr. Terrelonge said.

“I believe that it will be culturally significant for the rest of the world as well,” he added.

Located in St. Ann, the Seville Heritage Park is one of Jamaica’s most significant cultural heritage sites, and the area is regarded as the genesis of modern Jamaica.

The site features some of the significant vestiges of the sugar plantation slavery history of Jamaica.

In addition to the great house, it features the ruins of the Spanish governor’s castle; the Spanish church, a water wheel, and the Spanish sugar mill can also be found on the site.

Relics from the Taino, Spanish, British, and African communities in Jamaica have also been exhumed from the site and are on display at the museum.