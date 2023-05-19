e-Learning Jamaica Technology in Education Conference Slated for May 24

Educators, students and other stakeholders are expected to benefit from the upcoming two-day Technology in Education Conference, set for May 24 and 25.

The much-anticipated event is being held by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited (e-LJam) in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Youth, and technology company Smart Mobile Solutions (SMS).

Chief Executive Officer for e-LJam, Andrew Lee, told JIS News that the conference is intended to explore the impact of technology on education in Jamaica.

“We cannot have a modern 21st century education system without it being supported by technology. We do not see a bright future without the infusion of or more use of technology within our teaching and learning environment,” he said.

New technologies in the sector, data protection and cybersecurity are among the topics to be discussed during the conference, being held under the theme ‘Embracing Education Transformation Through Technology Integration’.

SMS Managing Director, Dane Spencer, also underscores the need for greater use of technology in the classroom.

“Learning through technology is not only the future… it is also the present. The

changes that the [Education Ministry] had to make during COVID-19 was an indication that hybrid learning will soon not be an option, but the norm,” he said.

Mr. Spencer indicated that his organisation is willing to assist the Government in implementing and maintaining digital classrooms for students at all levels.

“We have always been prepared for this, because we want our youth to continue to be among the most competitive globally. We have partnered with e-Learning in advancing education in a fun, progressive and safe way through the use of the best technological resources,” he added.

Approximately 300 participants will be accommodated in person at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston, while others are expected to join virtually.

Interested persons who have not yet registered to participate in the conference online or face to face can do so at www.elearningja.gov.jm.