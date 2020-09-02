No such requirements under the Labour Laws – Ministry of Labour and Social Security

It has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, that a number of employers have mandated that workers who are engaged and contracted to serve as Election Day Workers by the Electoral Office of Jamaica, in the upcoming General Elections on Thursday, September 3, 2020, are required to self- quarantine for a minimum of 14 days prior to resuming their normal employment.

It is further understood that these workers are being instructed and required to utilize their vacation and sick leave entitlements to offset the period of quarantine.

The Ministry is therefore making it abundantly clear that there is no such requirement under the Labour Laws or any other law. Employers are encouraged to be guided by the Holidays with Pay Act and Gazette notices that are published under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

While we are quite cognizant of the dangers of the Covid19 and the increased number of cases island-wide, we must never-the-less be protective of our country’s labour-force and ensure the fair application of Labour Legislations in order to prevent breaches that maybe intentional or out of ignorance.