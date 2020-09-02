New head of IDT appointed

Veteran public servant, Errol Miller, has been appointed the new Chairman of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal. His appointment took effect on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Mr. Miller, who was a career civil servant, comes to the post with over forty (40) years of experience in the public sector. His career has moved along a continuum from Clerical Officer at the Ministry of Health in 1972 to that of Chief Technical Director, Labour Division, Ministry of Labour and Social Security from October 2009 to January 18, 2016.

Errol Miller has had many merited encomiums, chief among them the establishment and leadership of The Pre- Conciliation Unit at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in 1996.

Meanwhile, Labour and Social Security Minister, Lester ‘Mike’ Henry, has welcomed the elevation of Mr. Miller as a clear example of upward social mobility. Minister Henry said that this climb to the pinnacle of his career, speaks volumes for Miller’s dedication and commitment to the people of Jamaica, but more so the workers, whose interests and well-being underpin his indefatigable service.

According to Ministry Henry, Miller’s eminence in the field of Industrial Relations and contribution to the tenets of the International Labour Organization (ILO) on the international scene have prepared him well for his new position as Chairman of the IDT.