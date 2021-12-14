No Permits Granted For Parties – JCF

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reminding the public that no permits have been granted for the hosting of parties during the Christmas season.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Friday (December 10), Head of the JCF Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary McKenzie, said that the JCF will be strictly enforcing the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), especially where the gathering of persons is concerned.

“At this particular time, we are not issuing any permits for persons to host parties to be together and before you know it, by next year, we are in problems as it relates to our health status,” he noted.

Under the DRMA, the general public gathering limit remains at 10 persons. The limit on the number of persons in attendance at a place of worship remains at 100, however, no crusades, conferences or conventions are permitted.

The number of persons permitted to physically attend a wedding remains at 100, so, too, the limit on the number of persons physically attending annual general meetings (AGM).

ACP McKenzie noted that persons, who breach the gathering limit will be charged.

“We will be very serious about it; we will be enforcing the DRMA. We will be arresting persons, we will be seizing the equipment that are used to set up these parties and events that are unlawful,” he noted.

ACP McKenzie said that the JCF anticipates the full cooperation of citizens as it seeks to ensure that all Jamaicans enjoy a safe Christmas.