Judiciary To Get New Facilities

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the Government is looking to utilise a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement to develop a proposed corporate headquarters for the local judiciary.

He was responding to a suggestion from Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, who said the judiciary should have a “well-appointed place where it can [host]… important visitors”, among other key engagements.

Mr. Chuck, who noted that the Administration “will not have the money” to fully undertake the development, said Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, “has said we’re going to look at a public-private partnership.”

“I can assure you [that] there are many persons who have had discussions with me, who are quite prepared to participate in a PPP,” he added.

Messers Chuck and Sykes were speaking during the semi-virtual $120 million Clarendon Parish Court renovation project contract signing at the Justice Ministry in St. Andrew, on December 10.

Mr. Chuck noted that in recent discussions with the Finance Minister regarding the corporate headquarters, it was proposed that the old attorney-general’s chambers be considered.

The Justice Minister said it was further suggested that the structure be developed to accommodate the Court Administration Division (CAD) and offices for judges, among other facilities to serve the courts.

Mr. Chuck said under the arrangement being considered, the developer contracted will buildout the facility and hand it over to the Court, “and [then] the Government pays them back over a period of time.”

Additionally, Mr. Chuck said the government is giving consideration to creating a Justice Centre within the area bordered by King, Barry, and Tower Streets.

“The Chief Justice has proposed, quite rightly, that all the contiguous buildings and the buildings around justice square [bordered by these streets] should be acquired by government to assist and serve as offices for various court services,” he further informed.

Mr. Chuck pointed out that this “is how we propose that we will ensure that the facilities that are required for the courts to properly function across Jamaica and at the Supreme Court… will be made available.”

“That is something [which], in the planning of the renovation of Kingston and St. Andrew, we certainly will want to be focused [on],” he added.

The Clarendon Parish Court in May Pen is to be renovated at a cost of approximately $120 million. The project is slated to commence this year and conclude in 2022/23.

The scope of work entails: the construction of additional public bathrooms; retiling of the walkways and corridors; installation of additional water storage capacity, air conditioning units, an elevator to support improved access by physically challenged persons, and fiberglass seating in the waiting area; improved water and sewerage lines, and electrical fixtures; repairs to existing windows and doors.

Greenhouse Consultants and Construction Limited will execute the project.