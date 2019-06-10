No Official Functions During Mourning Period

Story Highlights No public social functions or official events should be held during the four-day period of mourning in honour of the life and service of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga.

The period will be observed from the morning of Wednesday, June 19, to the evening of Saturday, June 22.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, it is customary during an official period of mourning to curtail activities of a flamboyant or celebratory nature and restrict engagements deemed noisy, until the period has concluded. This usually coincides with the end of the burial ceremony.

No public social functions or official events should be held during the four-day period of mourning in honour of the life and service of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga.

The period will be observed from the morning of Wednesday, June 19, to the evening of Saturday, June 22.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, it is customary during an official period of mourning to curtail activities of a flamboyant or celebratory nature and restrict engagements deemed noisy, until the period has concluded. This usually coincides with the end of the burial ceremony.

Additionally, throughout the period, the National Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all public buildings.

This is approximately the ‘hoist’ or width (short side) of the flag below the peak of the flagstaff and not halfway down the mast. The flag should first be hoisted close up and then lowered to the half-mast position.

Before the flag is lowered at sunset, it should again be hoisted close up and then lowered fully.

In instances where there is more than one flagstaff, the National Flag should always be raised on the right-hand side (left-hand as seen by the outside observer). Any other flag must be flown to the left of the National Flag.

The Official Code for the National Flag recommends that it be flown on public buildings, customarily from 8:00 a.m. until sundown; a similar procedure would apply for the hoisting of flags on or at other buildings and locations.

The State Funeral for Mr. Seaga will be held on Sunday, June 23, beginning at noon, at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, 1 George Headley Drive in Kingston. Interment will follow at the National Heroes Park.

Leading up to the funeral, a football tribute will be held at the Edward Seaga Sports Complex on June 16.

Both Houses of Parliament will offer tributes in a special sitting on June 19, and a wake will be held at Tivoli Gardens Square on June 22.

Mr. Seaga, who was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, died on May 28 on his 89th birthday in a hospital in the United States, where he was receiving treatment for an illness.