Grange: Girlz Were Valiant Against Brazil

Story Highlights The Minister of the Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has lauded the efforts of the Reggae Girlz in their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup match on Sunday.

The Jamaicans lost 3-0 to the experienced, 2007 runners-up Brazil in Grenoble.

Minister Grange who has been to see the team to express appreciation for their efforts in the opening game and encourage them ahead of their next games, said: “They were valiant in their efforts and played their hearts out. They are disappointed at the result, but I want them to know that they did not let down their country. They demonstrated courage and determination. I encourage them to continue to be courageous and to bring steel-like determination and fortitude into their remaining matches.

Minister Grange who has been to see the team to express appreciation for their efforts in the opening game and encourage them ahead of their next games, said:

I also encourage head coach Hugh Menzies and his team who have guided the Girlz on this historic journey.

And I continue to commend Cedella Marley for being the team’s inspiration.

I told them to know that they can continue to count on me as their Minister and #1 cheerleader and on the support of the government and the people of Jamaica.

Let us continue to support them.”

Jamaica will face Italy on Friday in their next game.