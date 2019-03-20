NHT to Upgrade 49 Schemes

This was announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during his contribution to the 2019/20 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 19).

He said that work will start on 16 schemes in seven parishes, at a cost of approximately $813 million, before the end of the current fiscal year on March 31.

The agency will embark on an additional 33 projects at a cost of $1.7 billion, beginning in 2019/20.

The projects to start this fiscal year are Lower Works ($28 million) and Jerusalem ($23 million), St. Elizabeth; Culloden ($60 million) and Bethel Town ($50 million), Westmoreland; Farm Heights ($40 million) and Pitfour ($60 million), St. James; Seville Housing Scheme ($60 million), St. Ann; Bariffe Hall ($46 million) and Gayle ($47 million), St. Mary; Woodstock ($60 million) and Anchovy ($39 million), Portland; and Avalon Court Phase II, Grants Pen, Cooreville (Apartments), Duhaney Park (Hemingway and Sherlock Crescent), and Brook Valley Housing Scheme in Kingston and St. Andrew, where $60 million each will be spent.

Those slated to commence in 2019/20 are Orange River, St. Mary, where $15 million will be spent; Bushy Park and Ashley Hall, Clarendon, where $60 million each will be expended; Cedar Grove ($26 million) and Chudleigh ($60 million), Manchester; Moneague Housing Scheme ($49 million) and Mount Edgecombe ($17 million), St. Ann; Orchard, Westmoreland – $18 million; Esher Housing Scheme, St. Elizabeth – $60 million; Hague ($60 million) and Vanziland ($44 million), Trelawny; and Yallahs Housing Scheme and Red Hills Pen, St. Thomas – $60 million each.

Thirteen developments in St. Catherine are earmarked for upgrading at a cost of $60 million each.

They are Southboro, Riverside Park, Cumberland, Portsmouth, New Works, Cromarty Grove, Hellshire Park, Westchester, Hamilton Gardens, Ebony Vale, Charliemont, Lime Tree Grove, and Church Pen.

Work will also commence on five schemes in Kingston and St. Andrew.

They are Mountain View, $30 million; and Delacree Park Housing Scheme, Beverly Gardens, Brown’s Town/Victoria Avenue, and Grants Pen, where $60 million will be spent in each case.

Mr. Holness noted that the upgrading project, which commenced in 2017 and targeted selected housing schemes, including those built by the Ministry of Housing prior to 1986, is focused on five priority areas.

These are disaster mitigation works, inclusive of river training, sewerage, water, roadways and curbs, among other infrastructure.

The Prime Minister advised that the NHT has partnered with other Government agencies, including the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and Municipal Corporations, National Works Agency, and National Water Commission, “to make these projects a reality”.

“This Administration is committed to ensuring that Jamaicans live in decent communities, and encourages persons to take greater responsibility for their environment,” Mr. Holness emphasised.