New Regime for Boards of Public Bodies to be Established

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says a new regime for the appointment of Boards for public bodies and agencies will be established to strengthen their governance and accountability systems.

He said that the move will facilitate greater probity, efficiency and transparency in the nomination, selection and appointment of Board members, ensuring that entities can attract the country’s best minds and skills.

“This new appointment regime will create a strong but responsive institutional mechanism to support Ministers in the identification, selection and appointment of Board members,” the Prime Minister said in his contribution to the 2018/2019 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 19).

He noted that the new regime will provide clarity and certainty on the circumstances in which the tenure of a Board will cease, and will support institutional knowledge and seamless transitions, while ensuring that all are aware of their roles.

He said that when the policy is effected, a competency profile specific to each public Board will be developed; a database of candidates established and populated; and a fit and proper test conducted, as needed, before approval of membership.

Mr. Holness told the House that poorly run Boards pose a fiscal threat to the Jamaican economy.

He noted that with expenditure for public bodies budgeted at $443.97 billion for the new financial year, “the Government cannot leave the governance of these agencies to chance”.

“Any mismanagement or governance failure in the public bodies can have devastating effects on our fiscal accounts,” he contended.