NHT to Improve Service Delivery

Story Highlights The National Housing Trust (NHT) will be taking steps to automate and improve its internal processes and service delivery to contributors during the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who has portfolio responsibility for the NHT, indicates that the automation of processes will enable contributors to access more products and services online.

He was making his 2019/20 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 20).

Additionally, the Prime Minister said the NHT will review its construction processes, redesign/enhance its customer-facing systems and implement an improved contribution accounting management system.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness advised that the NHT will be partnering with the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) to regularise a number of selected communities, in a bid to reduce the impact of informal settlements.

These, he indicated, are situated in St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, Westmoreland and St. James.

“By providing greater access to funding and driving the creation of more housing solutions to the market, the NHT will be increasing its mission to make homeownership a reality for more Jamaicans in 2019/20, and beyond,” Mr. Holness said.