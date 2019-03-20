Lupus Foundation Welcomes Subsidy for Medication

Story Highlights The Lupus Foundation of Jamaica has welcomed the Government’s decision to subsidise medication for persons living with the disease, at a cost of $340 million annually.

During his contribution to the 2019/2020 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 19, Prime Minster, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, disclosed that starting April 30, Lupus will be added to the list of illnesses covered by the National Health Fund (NHF).

“The expense sometimes causes patients to use other medications, which can increase the risk of a flare-up. For a Lupus patient, this could mean kidney failure, heart damage, lung damage, seizures, stroke, severe pain, fever, being hospitalised for months, and even death,” the Prime Minister said.

He told the House that after dialogue with a family member of a 23-year-old university law student who is beset by the disease, he was moved to ensure that medication can be reasonable for the estimated 6,000 persons who are living with the illness.

Meanwhile, President of the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica, Dr. Desirée Tulloch-Reid, told JIS News that with kidney complications, it can cost a patient with Lupus up to $120,000 each month for medication, and the Government’s decision shows compassion.

“We applaud this measure as an act of compassion, and an indication that there is greater awareness of the illness and persons it affects,” she said.

Dr. Tulloch-Reid noted that the expense to treat the disease is distressing to many persons, and the organisation would like all the drugs used for the illness to be on the subsidised list.

She said that while the disease affects predominately young women, both genders can be affected by the illness, including children.

“So, the need to ensure that persons affected have access to affordable treatment, is really welcomed, and we thank the Government for it,” Dr. Tulloch-Reid said.