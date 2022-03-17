Newly Refurbished Franklyn Town Police Station Opens

The men and women of the Franklyn Town Police Station now have a more comfortable environment in which to work and serve the public, following extensive refurbishing of the facility at a cost of $41.8 million.

The project was undertaken by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), through the European Union (EU)-funded Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP).

It included construction of a reception area, officers lounge, investigative office, briefing room, storeroom, four barracks, four bathrooms, one kitchenette, and an interview room.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, in his remarks at the official handover ceremony on Wednesday (March 16), said that the Government is committed to providing members of the police force with the tools to safety and effectively carry out their duties in fighting crime.

This includes improving the working environment, strengthening the legislative framework, and providing critical resources, including vehicles and technology.

“The purpose of retrofitting, repurposing and redesigning of police stations, providing [personnel] with vehicles, adequate communication, and the tools to fight crime and, even more critically, to prevent crime, is all part of the process,” he said.

Dr. Chang thanked the EU, JSIF and the other partners that have been integral in modernising police facilities in the country.

“The effort of the Government… is to take quality service to the communities… . The security of our people, the peace in our communities, the opportunities for the disadvantaged are crucial pillars on which we are reorganising and building communities,” he said.

He encouraged the residents, who will be served by the refurbished police station, to take care of the facility and to work with the police. “Look after it well, work with the police officers who are doing a tremendous amount of work in spite of the challenge of COVID,” he said.

Also in attendance were Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney and Chairman, Dr. Wayne Henry; Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the EU to Jamaica, Aniceto Rodríguez Ruiz; Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson; and Member of Parliament, Central Kingston, Donovan Williams.

The Franklyn Town Police Station is among six facilities across the island on which renovations have been completed or are in progress at a cost of approximately $235 million under the PRP.

The others are Denham Town, Kingston; Lionel Town, Clarendon; Mount Salem and Adelphi, St. James; and Four Paths, Clarendon.