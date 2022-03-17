NHT Doubles Disability Grant To $300,000

Effective July 1, 2022, the National Housing Trust (NHT) will double the disability grant benefit, allocating up to $300,000 per individual.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced that this will be applicable up to a maximum of two persons, per household, living with disabilities.

He was making his 2022/23 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 17), under the theme ‘Building Our Jamaica: Sowing Seeds for Peace, Opportunity and Prosperity’.

Under the disability grant programme, which was introduced in July 2017, NHT mortgagors with disabilities or who reside with and care for a family member with disabilities, are eligible for a grant of up to $150,000 to be used to retrofit or upgrade the dwelling to make it suitable to serve their needs.

Mr. Holness, who has portfolio responsibility for the NHT, also announced that the entity will allow up to three contributors to apply for a two-bedroom or larger unit to better improve affordability.

“This policy position ensures that more persons, particularly family members, can access housing,” he pointed out.

He informed that a key provision of this policy is that proof must be established that the applicants are bona fide family members, and have demonstrable kinship ties, for example, wives, husbands, children, and siblings.