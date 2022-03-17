Gov’t Unwavering In Going After Gangs, Illegal Guns

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government remains unwavering in its strategic focus and resolve to disrupt and dismantle criminal gangs, interdict dons and gunmen, and confiscate every illegal gun in Jamaica.

Making his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 17, the Prime Minister noted that a multifaceted approach is being undertaken to address the problem of illegal guns, involving legislation, regulations and law-enforcement efforts.

Among the legislative measures is the tabling of the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act in the House, which is now being reviewed by a Joint Select Committee.

“It will introduce harsher penalties for offences connected with the illicit trade, manufacture, stockpiling, possession, profiling and use of illegal guns,” the Prime Minister noted.

He said that the Government has already initiated adjustments to the operations of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) to prevent impropriety in the issuing of gun permits.

He said that further amendments will be made to the firearms bill to remove the discretion of a Minister to grant firearm licences, to require fit and proper standards and security vetting for members of the board, security vetting and polygraphs for all staff in sensitive posts, and to clearly define persons who are prohibited from applying for a firearm.

The Prime Minister noted, further, that the FLA and the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) have intensified efforts to detect illegal guns entering the country.

“We are tightening up the FLA and Customs, we are sending a message to our security partners that the Jamaican Government is serious about stopping illegal guns, gangs, scammers and drugs, and we will be seeking to intensify our cooperation with our security partners, particularly the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada,” he said.

He warned persons overseas sending back guns to Jamaica in barrels and televisions (TVs) to “stop it”.

“We will find you and we will ask for your extradition to serve time in a Jamaican prison…,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Government has been systematically and strategically implementing Plan Secure Jamaica.

“It is important for the country to understand that we are pursuing a long-term, multifaceted strategy that will result in sustainable reductions in crime and violence. This is not a quick fix,” he pointed out.

He said that under Plan Secure Jamaica, the Government has started to strengthen the national security architecture by increasing the level and intensity of cooperation between agencies in the security space to narrow the opportunities for and remove the profit from crime.