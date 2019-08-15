New Youth Leaders Benefit from Mentoring Session

Story Highlights The new cohort of youth ambassadors and volunteers under the Jamaica National Commission-United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (JNC-UNESCO) have benefited from a speed mentoring session aimed at better equipping them to carry out their roles.

The activity, held at the Hotel Four Seasons in St. Andrew, was organised by the Youth Advisory Committee of the JNC-UNESCO, which falls under the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Speaking with JIS News, Portfolio Minister and Chairman of the JNC-UNESCO, Hon. Olivia Grange, said that the objective of the session was “to provide impactful and life-changing interactions for the upcoming ambassadors, with selected influencers and leaders in the society.”

She noted that the youth ambassadors’ initiative provides a platform for young people to engage with and influence their peers, search for solutions, encourage new ideas and promote innovation within the Jamaican society.

“The youth ambassadors are expected to represent the Jamaican youth in their creativity, innovativeness, as well as their needs, ideas and aspirations,” Ms. Grange said.

“Additionally, they are expected to influence thought processes and communicate ideas and trends that would support the growth and development of the youth population,” she added.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., who is Chairman of the Youth Advisory Committee, advised the young people to take full advantage of the session.

“We want you…to interact, ask questions…, so that you can learn the skill sets needed to change the direction of our country,” he said.

Former Prime Minister, Bruce Golding, who addressed the session, encouraged the youth leaders not to let their circumstance stymie their future and to constantly pursue success.

“Do not wait for success to find you. Success is a slippery, elusive little fellow. You have to grab it and when you grab it, hold it good,” he said.

“Make every use of every opportunity you can get at this stage in your life. It is much easier for you to acquire knowledge to understand what is happening around you now, than when you reach half my age,” Mr. Golding added.

The new youth leaders will serve for two years from 2019 to 2021.

Mentors present at the speed mentoring event included media personality, Emprezz Golding; British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Asif Ahmad; and singer Alaine Laughton.