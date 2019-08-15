Three New Categories for Civil Servants of the Year

Story Highlights This year, three new categories of awardees will be introduced into the Civil Servants of the Year Award, to broaden the scope of eligible nominees as part of efforts to revitalise the initiative.

The three categories are Technical, Management and Middle Management. Each awardee will receive a cash prize of $200,000. All three awardees will complete a joint community project valued at $150,000.

This is one of several changes to the annual award. Another notable change is that organisation of the Award has been officially handed over to recently appointed title sponsor, First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Limited.

This year, three new categories of awardees will be introduced into the Civil Servants of the Year Award, to broaden the scope of eligible nominees as part of efforts to revitalise the initiative.

The three categories are Technical, Management and Middle Management. Each awardee will receive a cash prize of $200,000. All three awardees will complete a joint community project valued at $150,000.

This is one of several changes to the annual award. Another notable change is that organisation of the Award has been officially handed over to recently appointed title sponsor, First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Limited.

The launch of the FHC Civil Servants of the Year Award 2019 and opening of nominations was held on Wednesday (August 14) at the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League’s Manhattan Road address in Kingston.

The deadline for submission of nominations is September 30 and the winners are to be announced at a special award ceremony on November 15.

Eligibility requirements stipulate that nominees must have been employed for a minimum of three continuous years. Each Ministry is asked to nominate up to two members of staff from each category who exemplify the ideals of the Civil Service.

Each nomination must consist of a brief biography and any supporting documentation which may help to indicate the reasons that the nominee should be considered for the award of Civil Servant of the Year; a summary of what each nominee has done to distinguish himself/herself as a Civil Servant in the last year; a statement regarding the nominee’s work performance, job attendance, work attitude and punctuality; customer service skills (internal and external); demonstration of personal development; and active demonstration of social responsibility. Self-nomination is also encouraged.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, who brought greetings at the event, said the new approach to acknowledging the contributions of outstanding civil servants will serve as an encouragement to the wider public sector.

“Civil servants are at the core of the work of the Government. It is your hard work that turns the wheels of productivity in our ministries, departments and agencies and as such, they are an integral part of the governance process,” she said.

For his part, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service, Ambassador the Hon. Douglas Saunders, said the new approach is “most welcome,” as the eligibility requirements cover a broader scope than it had in the past.

“Prestige and fulfilment that comes from recognition among one’s peers through these Awards are important for our public servants and our civil servants. The Office of the Cabinet endorses this launch and offers full support to this initiative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer, FHC, Roxann Linton, said that civil servants account for 40 per cent of membership of the FHC, and the decision to head the initiative was taken due to a lack of participation in the nominations last year.

“We at the FHC value our civil servants and are appreciative that we have the opportunity to recognise you for the important work you do. Our goal is to recognise and bolster the high performing individuals in the civil service. We have three awards and they are happening at different levels within the Civil Service. From the lowest level to the highest level, persons will be eligible to participate and be recognised for their good work,” she said.

The Civil Servants of the Year Award 2019 is organised by the FHC, in collaboration with the Government of Jamaica Civil Service Week Steering Committee in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

For nomination forms and other details, persons can contact the FHC at 876-929-5142, 876 551-8193, or the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service at 876-932-5367 or 876-932-5372.

The initiative is part of scheduled activities organised by the Steering Committee to celebrate Civil Service Week, to be observed from November 13 to 23 under the theme ‘Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence’.