New Police Headquarters to be Built in Downtown Kingston

Story Highlights National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says a new “built-for-purpose” headquarters for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be constructed in downtown Kingston.

He advised that the facility, which will accommodate over 2,500 police officers, is to be built on 40 acres of land in an area referred to as ‘No Man’s Land’.

“It will be home to all the non-geographic formations of the specialised units, such as Narcotics, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC), among others. This multifaceted headquarters will have customer-friendly reception areas (and) green spaces to ensure a strong community interface. This will represent the transformative approach the Government is taking to build the new Jamaica,” Dr. Chang said.

The Minister made the announcement during his presentation in the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate, which got under way in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 16).

Dr. Chang said the facility’s construction in the heart of downtown Kingston will complement the Government’s overall plan to revive and reposition the capital city as a leading business district that is safe and orderly.

He said No Man’s Land will be transformed into a shining beacon in the city and will elevate the space to represent a ray of hope, peace and prosperity.

The Minister assured that residents will not be dislocated, adding that the National Housing Trust (NHT) will undertake to ensure coverage for all socio-economic groupings in the region.

“There will be new jobs in the area, and we expect that as downtown Kingston returns to its primacy, we will see various segments of the population working there. We expect homes [to be built]… for attendants, cleaners, lawyers, doctors and business leaders, [with] all being able to live together around a shared, peaceful urban space,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang advised that Mobile West will be constructed in Montego Bay, St. James, to provide quality residence for 400 police professionals, with state-of-the-art equipment and appropriate furnishings to enhance their capacity.

“The Government undertakes these significant projects as an investment to secure the peace and safety of future generations. We will get rid of the gangs, dons and their facilitators that continue to wreak havoc in the communities and our public spaces,” he underscored.