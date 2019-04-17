Gov’t Tabling New, Amended Legislation and Laws this Year

Story Highlights The Government will be tabling new legislation and/or amendments to laws during the 2019/20 parliamentary year.

This was disclosed by Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, as he opened the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 16.

“The following legislation will be tabled this year – amendments to the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), Firearms Act, Immigration Restriction (Commonwealth Citizens) Act, Aliens Act, and by the end of the year, the long-spoken-of Jamaica Constabulary Force Act will come to the House,” he stated.

The Minister noted that the review of the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, popularly referred to as “the Anti-Gang Legislation”, is under way and will continue with urgency.

Dr. Chang also informed that the Government will, this year, seek to ensure the merger of the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA) and Police Service Commission (PSC), to create one oversight body mandated to monitor and evaluate Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) operations.

He noted that creating a single entity will assist in modernising the JCF, through the adoption of international standards and best practices.