New Location For Montego Bay’s Christmas Tree

The St. James Municipal Corporation’s 2021 staging of the annual Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled for the new Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay on Monday, December 13.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams made the disclosure at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank held at the Municipal Corporation in Montego Bay on Monday (November 8).

He explained that in comparison to the historic Sam Sharpe Square where the ceremony is usually held, Harmony Beach Park provides a venue that is adaptable to observe coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures.

“I am pleased to announce that as a result of a partnership between the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and the Municipal Corporation, the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be relocated to the Harmony Beach Park along Howard Cooke Boulevard and Jimmy Cliff Boulevard,” Mr. Williams outlined.

“Let me, on behalf of the political directorate of the parish and the administration of the Corporation, express our profound gratitude for the partnership in facilitating the relocation of the Christmas tree to that beautiful facility,” he added.

Mr. Williams stated that Sam Sharpe Square will, in the meanwhile, be given a major facelift for the holiday season.

“The relocation [of the Christmas tree] will allow the Municipal Corporation to spruce up Sam Sharpe Square and divert some of the pedestrian traffic away from the town centre. The electronic billboards will be removed from around the fountain and be placed in a more suitable location. [Also], the guard rails will be repaired and repainted and the square will be given a facelift,” Mr. Williams indicated.

Chairman of the Civic and Community Affairs Committee of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Dwight Crawford, said in keeping with the safety protocols, a small group will be invited for the formalities of the ceremony.

Additionally, he noted, regular patrons who would normally come to the park will be allowed to stand around much further behind with their families, socially distanced, to observe the lighting of the Christmas tree.

He pointed out that there will also be a virtual component, so that “persons within the social media space can stay at home and enjoy the lighting of the Christmas tree.

“We are looking to make the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony this year better than any other year before. It will also take on a spiritual motivational theme,” Mr. Crawford said.