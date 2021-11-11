Ambassador Marks To Host Senator Leslie Campbell And US State Department Official On “Lets Connect”

The sixth in the series “Let’s Connect” with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, is scheduled for Thursday (November 11) and will feature State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell, who has responsibility for diaspora affairs.

This edition of Let’s Connect will also feature a representative from the US State Department who is expected to outline the implications for visitors, citizens and legal permanent residents who may be desirous of travelling between Jamaica and the USA. New COVID-19 travel regulations for the United States came into effect on Monday (November 8).

Ambassador Marks observed that Minister Campbell will have an engaging discussion with members of the diaspora under the theme, “Moving diaspora engagement forward”.

Let’s Connect offers members of the diaspora the opportunity to speak directly with Ambassador Marks about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the Government’s policies and programmes and the Embassy’s activities.