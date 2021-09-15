New Licensing And Registration System To Benefit Stakeholders In Fisheries Sector

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is assuring stakeholders in the aquaculture and industrial areas of the fisheries sector that they will benefit from the new licensing and registration system.

The new web-based system will allow stakeholders to apply for licensing and registration documentation online as well as improve the existing manual procedures involved in those processes.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said although small-scale artisanal fishers comprise the majority of those served, the development to be gained by the project will impact all.

“At the end of the day, to have an efficient, effective online real-time system that our fishers can stay anywhere in Jamaica and be able to access is tremendous. It will also serve our industrial fishers, [such as] those who participate in our lobster, conch and our new sea recovery regime,” Mr. Green said.

Speaking during a recent JIS television ‘Get the Facts’ interview, the Minister also noted that persons in or looking to enter the field of aquaculture will be able to benefit.

“Sometimes when we speak about fishers, a lot of us don’t remember that we have a strong robust aquaculture sector. Freshwater fish farmers often complain about not being treated as a part of our fisheries sector. Now they will have a licence in our registration process that’s tailor-made to them, and again will be online, so they will benefit,” Mr. Green explained.

“Also, our processors… you have people who don’t go out to sea but they do the processing and they do the exporting; all of them will be able to use the system to register for their specific licence/permit,” he added.

The system is expected to be rolled out in 2023. For more details on the project, persons can visit the Ministry’s website at moa.gov.jm.