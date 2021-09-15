Clinical Management Summary For Tuesday, September 14, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|510
|77,497
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|293
|44,059
|Males
|216
|33,434
|Under Investigation
|1
|4
|AGE RANGE
|2 days to 103 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,034
|Hanover
|27
|2,556
|KSA
|88
|19,306
|Manchester
|4
|5,339
|Portland
|0
|2,104
|St. Ann
|30
|5,732
|St. Catherine
|61
|13,976
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|3,496
|St. James
|135
|7,749
|St. Mary
|64
|2,461
|St. Thomas
|30
|3,187
|Trelawny
|21
|2,886
|Westmoreland
|48
|4,671
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|449
|44
|17
|510
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|68,047
|5,802
|3,648
|77,497
|NEGATIVE today
|643
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|531
|1,174
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|324,207
|174,997
|499,204
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,092
|44
|548
|1,684
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|392,254
|5,802
|178,647
|576,703
|Positivity Rate[1]
|43.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Deaths
|21
|1,757
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|176
|Deaths under investigation
|4
|251
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|140
|50,217
|Active Cases
|510
|25,004
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|43,310
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|760
|Patients Moderately Ill
|192
|Patients Severely Ill
|124
|Patients Critically Ill
|53
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|2
|3,061
|Imported
|0
|1,205
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|7
|3,546
|Under Investigation
|501
|69,449
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 54-year-old Male from Manchester.
- A 69-year-old Female from St. Catherine.
- A 67-year-old Female from Westmoreland.
- A 53-year-old Female from Westmorland.
- A 42-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 66-year-old Female from Manchester.
- A 68-day-old Male from St. Ann.
- A 70-year-old Male from St. Ann.
- A 27-year-old Male from Manchester.
- A 101-year-old Female from Manchester.
- A 61-year-old Female from Manchester.
- A 67-year-old Male from KSA.
- A 90-year-old Male from Manchester.
- A 36-year-old Male from Portland.
- A 56-year-old Female from St. Catherine.
- A 65-year-old Female from Manchester.
- A 25-year-old Male from KSA.
- A 79-year-old Male from St. Ann.
- A 54-year-old Male from St. Mary.
- A 74-year-old Male from St. Ann.
- A 96-year-old Female from KSA.
The deaths occurred between August 30 and September 13, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing