Clinical Management Summary For Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Coronavirus
September 15, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 510 77,497
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 293 44,059
Males 216 33,434
Under Investigation 1 4
AGE RANGE 2 days to 103 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 2 4,034
Hanover 27 2,556
KSA 88 19,306
Manchester 4 5,339
Portland 0 2,104
St. Ann 30 5,732
St. Catherine 61 13,976
St. Elizabeth 0 3,496
St. James 135 7,749
St. Mary 64 2,461
St. Thomas 30 3,187
Trelawny 21 2,886
Westmoreland 48 4,671
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 449 44 17 510
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 68,047 5,802 3,648 77,497
NEGATIVE today

 

 643 All negatives are included in PCR tests 531 1,174
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 324,207 174,997 499,204
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,092 44 548 1,684
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 392,254 5,802 178,647 576,703
Positivity Rate[1] 43.4%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL
Deaths 21 1,757
Coincidental Deaths 0 176
Deaths under investigation 4 251
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 140 50,217
Active Cases 510 25,004
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 5  
Number in Home Quarantine 43,310  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 760  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 192  
Patients Severely Ill 124  
Patients Critically Ill 53  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 2 3,061
Imported 0 1,205
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 7 3,546
Under Investigation 501 69,449
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. A 54-year-old Male from Manchester.
  2. A 69-year-old Female from St. Catherine.
  3. A 67-year-old Female from Westmoreland.
  4. A 53-year-old Female from Westmorland.
  5. A 42-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth.
  6. A 66-year-old Female from Manchester.
  7. A 68-day-old Male from St. Ann.
  8. A 70-year-old Male from St. Ann.
  9. A 27-year-old Male from Manchester.
  10. A 101-year-old Female from Manchester.
  11. A 61-year-old Female from Manchester.
  12. A 67-year-old Male from KSA.
  13. A 90-year-old Male from Manchester.
  14. A 36-year-old Male from Portland.
  15. A 56-year-old Female from St. Catherine.
  16. A 65-year-old Female from Manchester.
  17. A 25-year-old Male from KSA.
  18. A 79-year-old Male from St. Ann.
  19. A 54-year-old Male from St. Mary.
  20. A 74-year-old Male from St. Ann.
  21. A 96-year-old Female from KSA.

 

The deaths occurred between August 30 and September 13, 2021.

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

