Clinical Management Summary For Monday, September 13, 2021

Females 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 536 76,987 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 323 43,765 Males 213 33,218 Under Investigation 0 4 AGE RANGE 1 day to 103 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 100 4,032 Hanover 9 2,529 KSA 78 19,221 Manchester 37 5,330 Portland 25 2,104 St. Ann 33 5,702 St. Catherine 108 13,913 St. Elizabeth 23 3,500 St. James 35 7,614 St. Mary 8 2,397 St. Thomas 51 3,157 Trelawny 25 2,865 Westmoreland 4 4,623 COVID-19 TESTING

Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 500 32 4 536 Cumulative POSITIVES 67,598 5,758 3,631 76,987 NEGATIVE today 590 All negatives are included in PCR tests 354 944 Cumulative NEGATIVES 323,564 174,466 498,030 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,090 32 358 1,480 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 391,162 5,758 178,099 575,019 Positivity Rate[1] 47.4%

DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 2 1,736 Coincidental Deaths 0 176 Deaths under investigation 6 247 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 331 50,077 Active Cases 536 24,659 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 5 Number in Home Quarantine 42,171 24 HRS OVERALL HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 805 Patients Moderately Ill 235 Severely Ill 152 53 Patients Critically Ill TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,059 Imported 1 1,198 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,546 Under Investigation 535 68,948 Workplace Cluster 0 236

DEATHS

65-year-old female from Clarendon. A 46-year-old male from Clarendon.

The deaths, which were previously under investigation, occurred on September 1 and 2.

Clinical Definitions Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.) Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment). Critically Ill Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing