JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

Clinical Management Summary For Monday, September 13, 2021

Coronavirus
September 14, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

Females 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 536 76,987
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 323 43,765
Males 213 33,218
Under Investigation 0 4
AGE RANGE 1 day to 103 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 100 4,032
Hanover 9 2,529
KSA 78 19,221
Manchester 37 5,330
Portland 25 2,104
St. Ann 33 5,702
St. Catherine 108 13,913
St. Elizabeth 23 3,500
St. James 35 7,614
St. Mary 8 2,397
St. Thomas 51 3,157
Trelawny 25 2,865
 Westmoreland 4 4,623
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 500 32 4 536
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 67,598 5,758 3,631 76,987
NEGATIVE today

 

 590 All negatives are included in PCR tests 354 944
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 323,564 174,466 498,030
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,090 32 358 1,480
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 391,162 5,758 178,099 575,019
Positivity Rate[1] 47.4%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 2 1,736
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 176
 

Deaths under investigation

 6 247
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 331 50,077
Active Cases 536 24,659
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 5  
Number in Home Quarantine  42,171  
   24 HRS OVERALL 
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
 
Number Hospitalised 805  
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 

 235  
Severely Ill  

152

 

  
   

53

  
Patients Critically Ill
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,059
Imported 1 1,198
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,546
Under Investigation 535 68,948
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. 65-year-old female from Clarendon.
  2. A 46-year-old male from Clarendon.

The deaths, which were previously under investigation, occurred on September 1 and 2.

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content