Clinical Management Summary For Monday, September 13, 2021

|Females
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|536
|76,987
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|323
|43,765
|Males
|213
|33,218
|Under Investigation
|0
|4
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 103 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|100
|4,032
|Hanover
|9
|2,529
|KSA
|78
|19,221
|Manchester
|37
|5,330
|Portland
|25
|2,104
|St. Ann
|33
|5,702
|St. Catherine
|108
|13,913
|St. Elizabeth
|23
|3,500
|St. James
|35
|7,614
|St. Mary
|8
|2,397
|St. Thomas
|51
|3,157
|Trelawny
|25
|2,865
|Westmoreland
|4
|4,623
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|500
|32
|4
|536
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|67,598
|5,758
|3,631
|76,987
|NEGATIVE today
|590
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|354
|944
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|323,564
|174,466
|498,030
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,090
|32
|358
|1,480
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|391,162
|5,758
|178,099
|575,019
|Positivity Rate[1]
|47.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|1,736
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|176
|
Deaths under investigation
|6
|247
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|331
|50,077
|Active Cases
|536
|24,659
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|42,171
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|805
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|235
|Severely Ill
|
152
|
53
|Patients Critically Ill
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,059
|Imported
|1
|1,198
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,546
|Under Investigation
|535
|68,948
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- 65-year-old female from Clarendon.
- A 46-year-old male from Clarendon.
The deaths, which were previously under investigation, occurred on September 1 and 2.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing