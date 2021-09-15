Administration Of Pfizer Vaccine Suspended Until New Shipment Arrives

Effective Wednesday (September 15), administration of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be suspended until a second shipment arrives from the United States (US) within the next two to three weeks.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who made the disclosure during a press conference on Tuesday (September 14), said that administration of the more than 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine shipped to Jamaica last month is near completion.

“The expectation is that by tomorrow… we would have used up the just over 28,000 remaining doses,” he indicated.

Dr. Tufton informed that as of noon on Tuesday, some 179,915 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered. He said of that number, 143,039 were first doses and 36,876 were second doses.

He said that the Ministry is in communication with the US Government to confirm an exact date for the next tranche of vaccine shipment.

Dr. Tufton noted that over the next three weeks, some 82,545 persons will be due their second dose of the vaccine.

“Once the new shipment arrives, persons now due, or who will be due their second dose, will be given their jab,” he said.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that administration of the Pfizer second dose should be within three to six weeks after the first dose, or up to 12 weeks in some instances.