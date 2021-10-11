New Lawrence Tavern Health Centre Building to be Constructed

Story Highlights This was announced by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who noted that the facility also requires overhauling.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn further informed that work would commence shortly to rehabilitate farm roads in Rose Hall, Lawrence Tavern at a cost of $8 million while indicating that she would seek to have similar engagements initiated in other areas of the constituency.

A new building is to be constructed during fiscal year 2022/23 to house the Lawrence Tavern Health Centre in West Rural St. Andrew, which has outgrown the structure it now occupies.

The project will be financed by the National Health Fund (NHF) and the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports, and Education (CHASE) Fund.

“Currently, this space is inadequate and needs a complete renovation. This Centre accommodates… over 200 patients daily… coming from as far as Glengoffe in St. Catherine, which borders West Rural St. Andrew,” she said.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn was making her contribution in 2021/22 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on October 5.

Meanwhile, the State Minister welcomed the refurbishing of the Stony Hill Health Centre, which is among those benefitting under the Government’s initiative, implemented over the past five years, to renovate or construct medical facilities islandwide.

She also assured the residents of Lawrence Tavern that the community’s roads, infrastructure, and water are being prioritised for improvement, adding that “the work will continue throughout all four divisions in the constituency.”

