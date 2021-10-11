Prime Minister Holness Hands Over Tablets and Printers For Schools and Students In St. Catherine

Prime Minister Holness further noted that the donations represent another step in reaching students who are academically detached because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Prime Minister, the Most. Hon Andrew Holness, on Friday (October 8), handed over several tablet computers and two printers for students and schools in East Central, Southeast, and South St. Catherine.

The beneficiary institutions are Cumberland High School, Cedar Grove Academy, and Gregory Park Primary School.

Mr. Holness made the presentations during his Vaccine Mobilisation and Public Education Campaign tour of the constituencies.

The tablets were donated by Jamaica’s Consul General in New York, Alsion Roach Wilson, who collaborated with members of the Diaspora and private sector organisations in the U.S. city to secure the devices. The printers were gifts from Mr. Holness’ Positive Jamaica Foundation.

These will be distributed by the Members of Parliament – State Minister in the Ministry Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (East Central St. Catherine); Robert Miller (Southeast St. Catherine); and Fitz Jackson (South St. Catherine).

Mr. Holness said the Government received 1,500 tablets from Ms. Roach Wilson which will be distributed across the country.

Additionally, he said his Foundation will continue to distribute printers to several schools in recognition of the fact that “schools have been taking on the cost of printing to send out worksheets and learning kits to students who do not have access to technology.”

“This is being done in partnership with a local company called Printware Online, and they made these printers available at a reasonable cost. I have raised funds, through my foundation, to purchase them,” he said.

Prime Minister Holness further noted that the donations represent another step in reaching students who are academically detached because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The silent victims in the pandemic have been our students and parents. Our children are having a really difficult time because there’s a large number of students who are not even online [because] they have no internet [nor] devices, and the home situation is not very supportive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jackson, who received the donation for his constituency at the Braeton New Testament Church of God, said he was pleased with the gesture because it will help to alleviate critical cases of students who are without access to a device.

“I do thank you for making these tablets available. They will make a difference, by helping students perform at a more optimal level,” he said.