New Fire Stations For St. Thomas, St. Mary And St. James

The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development will be constructing three new state-of-the-art fire stations in the parishes of St. Thomas, St. Mary and St. James in 2020/21, under the Fire Safety and Protection Programme.

In addition, four fire stations in Black River; Falmouth; Ocho Rios and St. Ann’s Bay are to be renovated during the year.

Details were provided by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, when he delivered the 2020/2021 Throne Speech at the State Opening of Parliament, on Tuesday (February 11), under the theme ‘Towards a Decade of Growth to Anchor Our Peace and Prosperity’.

He also noted as part of the Government’s ongoing drive to improve citizens’ access to basic services, a comprehensive rehabilitation programme will be undertaken to improve the community road networks across all parishes.

Jamaica’s main road network consists of approximately 5,000km of class A, B and C roads. More than 90 per cent of the main road network is paved. There are 14,895km of parochial roads and 4,200 km of community roads.

Additionally, as part of a raft of legislative priorities for this year, the Governor-General said the National Solid Waste Management (NSWMA) (Amendment) Bill is to be passed to allow the NSWMA to participate in the Metropolitan Parks and Markets Pension Plan.

Also on the legislative agenda for this year is the strengthening of the Regulations under the 2018 Building Act of specific areas of service and enforcement of notices, and orders, licensing of building practitioners and rainwater harvesting.

The Governor-General also noted that Jamaica will be staging the seventh annual Regional Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean in July. He said this year’s event will place emphasis on youth involvement in disaster mitigation activities.

“The Government, in recognising the importance of having youth as part of the discourse and subsequent response to disaster mitigation has, for the first time in the history of the platform, added a youth forum,” he informed.