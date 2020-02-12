Disabilities Act To Come Into Effect In 2020/21

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, made the disclosure as he delivered the 2020/2021 Throne Speech during the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Tuesday (February 11) under the theme ‘Towards a Decade of Growth to Anchor Our Peace and Prosperity’.

The Disabilities Act makes provisions to safeguard and enhance the welfare of persons with disabilities across Jamaica. The legislation protects and promotes the equal rights of the disabled and prohibits discrimination against them.

The Disabilities Rights Tribunal will also be established and begin hearings.

In his presentation, the Governor-General reiterated the Government’s commitment to the empowerment of the disabled community.

He noted that during financial year 2019/2020, persons with disabilities received grants for their own economic empowerment and assistive devices in the amount of $30 million.

The Governor-General said that the elderly will receive special focus in the upcoming fiscal year, in particular those without any retirement income.

He said that measures will also be undertaken to boost labour productivity and efficiency through, among other things, the development of a National Policy for Productivity Improvement.

“Greater emphasis will be placed on improving the quality of the workforce through skills training, increased investment in new technologies and techniques, as well as smart use of public infrastructure and productivity-friendly policies,” he noted.

The National Productivity Policy will set the foundation for Jamaica to have a productivity-centred workforce, where goods and services will be produced in keeping with international standards.