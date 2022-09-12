Negril A Major Tourism Earner

Negril remains a major source of tourism revenue, raking in close to US$1 billion in earnings last year.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the disclosure as he addressed the unveiling of the Negril welcome sign, close to the border of Hanover and Westmoreland, on September 9.

He said the resort town’s contribution to the tourism recovery programme and the economy of Jamaica “has been spectacular”.

“Earning close to a third of all tourism revenues is nothing to scoff at, and stakeholders in this resort town should be very proud of the work they have been doing,” the Minister noted.

Mr. Bartlett said tourism has been a key driver of the country’s recovery since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording “triple digits” growth for consecutive quarters.

“The recovery is strong”, he noted, pointing out that summer 2022 was the “largest and best summer that Jamaica’s tourism has ever seen”.

“We had 5,000 more visitors this summer than in [summer] 2019 and we earned 20 per cent more revenue than in 2019,” Mr. Bartlett said.

“What I can promise is that the Government will continue to do everything to enable the continued growth in the sector, ensuring that there is stability in the foreign exchange and labour markets and the maintenance of social and political order,” the Minister said.

For his part, Executive Director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Wade Mars, said signage is important in giving a destination its identity and serves as an important value-added attraction.

“We fully expect this new welcome sign to serve as a catalyst to attract more visitors to Negril for the photo experience,” he said.

“A good sign conveys information… it attracts attention and effectively communicates a message. It is compatible with its surroundings, and it increases brand awareness. This is a sign that will add to the aesthetics of Negril,” the Executive Director added.

Mr. Wade further noted that “even though some signs are often taken for granted, they are still important for wayfinding, especially for persons who are unfamiliar with the surroundings.”

The new welcome sign features a layby and walkway, retaining wall, landscaping, and the fabrication of letters in red, green, and gold.

It is completed with solar lighting, which will help with the visibility of the sign at nights.