Young People Encouraged to Enter JACSA Song Competition

Young persons in schools, community clubs and church groups are being encouraged to enter the Jamaica Customer Service Song Competition.

The annual competition is open to groups of three to five persons, aged 13 to 17, who are enrolled in school or are members of a church or community group.

It is organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), in collaboration with the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA), under the theme: ‘Celebrate Service Excellence: Re-igniting a Culture of Care’.

Deadline for entries is September 22, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Entries should be submitted online, via video, to: music@jcdc.gov.jm

Persons can also visit the JCDC’s website, www.jcdc.gov.jm and social media pages for further details.

Information about the competition is also on the JaCSA social media pages, Facebook: www.facebook.com/jacsajm/ and Instagram: Instagram.com/jacsa_jm/

Music Development Specialist at the JCDC, Avory Crooks-Campbell, told JIS News that the songs must have a customer service message that resonates with the theme.

She said the competition seeks to expose the youth to “service excellence and a culture of care.”

“Because we know that if the younger generation catches the vision, Jamaica is in good hands as far as customer service is concerned. To stand on any platform of excellence, we must have good customer service,” Mrs. Crooks-Campbell added.

She said the JCDC is expecting at least 12 entries, noting that several schools have shown interest in the competition and have commenced working on their songs.

The music specialist said the winning song will be featured at the Jamaica Customer Service Annual Conference, scheduled for October 2 to 8, 2022.

“Our winner will be showcased to the world, because there will be persons from all over the globe who will be attending the conference virtually,” she said, adding that there will be cash prizes for the top three entries and writers of the songs.

According to Mrs. Crooks-Campbell, entries will be judged “on the musical arrangement, originality/creativity, customer service message, presentation and interpretation or use, and relevance of lyrics and expressiveness.”

A team of adjudicators from the JCDC will select the top 10 songs that will then be posted to the JCDC’s social media platform for public viewing.