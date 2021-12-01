National Prayer Vigil Project To Address Domestic Violence, Parenting In 18 Manchester Communities

Eighteen communities in Manchester will benefit from interventions and support to address issues relating to domestic violence and parenting coming out of the 2021 National Prayer Vigil, which will be held on December 12.

The executive committee made the announcement at a virtual news conference on Tuesday (November 30) to launch the 29th staging of the event.

Chairman of the Mandeville Ministers Association (MMA), which is hosting this year’s vigil, Rev. Anthony Chung, said that the communities were identified with the assistance of the Manchester Peace Coalition.

The interventions to be undertaken, he noted, will include seminars and other interactive engagements, that will be rolled out over a one-year period, with programmed outcomes, including a manual that can be shared with stakeholders islandwide.

“The project is Manchester-specific,” Rev. Chung said, noting that the launch will take place during the vigil.

“I think, historically, each parish identifies and chooses a project, but we are hopeful that it can be replicated in other parishes,” he pointed out.

Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, will head the list of officials and other guests at this year’s vigil, which is being held under the theme ‘Justice, Unity, Peace, Healing’.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Custos Rotulorum for Manchester, Garfield Green, are also expected to attend the event, which will be held at the Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 81 Ward Avenue, Mandeville, beginning at 6:00 p.m., and will be broadcast online.

Moderator for the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, Rt. Rev. Gary Harriott, is the keynote speaker.

Rev. Harriott, who is Minister for the Bryce United Church in Christiana, previously served as General Secretary for the Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC), and Secretary for the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches (JUGC).

Rev. Chung said that the Governor-General, who is the patron of the annual vigil, will bring greetings, while Prime Minister Holness will read a scripture lesson. Custos Green will deliver welcome remarks.

Rev. Chung said the ecumenical event will have representation from a wide cross-section of denominations and will feature musical ministry from former National Gospel Song winner, Nicole Robinson-Arkins, who hails from Manchester, among others.

He indicated that in keeping with coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, a maximum of 100 persons will be accommodated at the church.

Persons will, however, be able to view the event via the Zoom digital platform on the Fellowship Tabernacle YouTube channel and on Power of Faith Ministries TV.

National Prayer Vigil Committee Chairman, Rev. Dr. Roy Henry, who welcomed the overall engagements, expressed gratitude to the Governor-General, for his commitment and cooperation as patron for the event.