National Medal And Innovation Awards To Be Revived

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology is reviving the National Medal and Innovation Awards to acknowledge scientific achievements and encourage creativity and innovation.

“I wish to, therefore, make a call to all innovators, creative thinkers, entrepreneurs and scientists, to be in readiness to submit their innovative products for recognition and celebration,” said portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

He was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 10), where he said that the programmes and activities geared towards the promotion and popularisation of science will be ramped up during this fiscal period.

He noted that the biennial Science and Technology Conference hosted by the Ministry, Scientific Research Council (SRC) and National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST) will be held in November.

Minister Vaz said that the subject of science is being promoted and popularised through the ‘Classroom to Real World Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Mentorship Workshop’.

He noted that the initiative, which is a collaboration involving the Ministry, SRC, and the NCST, allows students at the tertiary and secondary levels to receive mentorship from “renowned STEM professionals”.

He informed that an initiative under the programme was recently launched with students from the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Noting that the programme is showing “great promise”, he said it is “anticipated to be a game changer in our efforts to create interest in science among our students”.

Meanwhile, Minister Vaz told the House that implementation of activities under the Science, Technology, and Innovation (ST&I) Policy is now in train.

The first set of activities involve the mapping of the ST&I Ecosystem.

Minister Vaz reported that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Global Observatory of Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy Instrument (GO-SPIN) programme, through the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), has confirmed technical support for the science activity as well as the recruitment of a local consultant to complete preparatory works.

The policy, which was tabled in the House as a White Paper on February 10, 2022, prioritises the application of science in agriculture, health management, environmental resource and conservation, education and training, and disaster risk management.